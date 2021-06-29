High Falls Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

High Falls Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $679.96. 481,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,450,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.70 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $636.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.57.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at $413,444,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

