Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 163.50 ($2.14). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 158.90 ($2.08), with a volume of 1,034,668 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of £816.55 million and a PE ratio of 75.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.10.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

