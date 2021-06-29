Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.24. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.8493 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

