Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale began coverage on Holcim in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.8493 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

