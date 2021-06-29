HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

NYSE HFC opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.80.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

