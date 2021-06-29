Holo Hits One Day Volume of $79.24 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Holo has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $79.24 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00056048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.88 or 0.00690720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039598 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

