HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 19.80 Per Share

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 964.50 ($12.60) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,004.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 104.67.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,032 shares of company stock worth $46,680,320.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSV. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

