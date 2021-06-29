HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,647,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 205,964 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.21% of HP worth $84,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 394.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HP stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

