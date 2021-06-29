HSBC Upgrades Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.
Adecco Group stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
