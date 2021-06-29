HSBC Upgrades Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.