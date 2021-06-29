Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Declares Annual Dividend of $1.13

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.1256 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

Huaneng Power International has decreased its dividend payment by 53.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Huaneng Power International has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huaneng Power International to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

NYSE HNP opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huaneng Power International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) by 115.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

