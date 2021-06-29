Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 51,829 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $164,297.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $16,774.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $12,285.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $383,911.92.

On Thursday, May 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $65,557.08.

On Monday, April 26th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $122,141.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $152,209.26.

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $183.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.12.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

