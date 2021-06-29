IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) EVP Sells $10,159,200.00 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE INFO opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $114.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

