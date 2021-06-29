Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,824 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174,763 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

