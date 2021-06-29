IMARA (IMRA) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

IMARA (NASDAQ: IMRA) is one of 839 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IMARA to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -62.96% -59.19% IMARA Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IMARA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 0 3 0 3.00 IMARA Competitors 4634 17699 38941 768 2.58

IMARA presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 327.87%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 48.78%. Given IMARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

IMARA has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA’s peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMARA and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A -$41.36 million -2.32 IMARA Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.37

IMARA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. IMARA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IMARA beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

