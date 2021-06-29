Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. Impinj has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $79.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Impinj by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Impinj by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 10.3% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

