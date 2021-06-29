IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.62

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 32001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.60 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get IMV alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.02.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.