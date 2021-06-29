Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.94.

NYSE IRT opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

