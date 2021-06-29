Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) & First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Head-To-Head Review

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 25.63% 11.36% 0.97% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and First National of Nebraska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and First National of Nebraska’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.20 $45.77 billion $2.49 4.85 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China beats First National of Nebraska on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states. It offers demand deposits, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other products. The Bank also provides trust services, safe deposit boxes, cash management, and investment services. It makes loans, such as individual consumer loans, agricultural, real estate, and commercial loans. The company also has subsidiaries, which provide merchant credit card processing and other services. In February, the Bank and TROY Systems, a division of TROY Group, entered into an agreement creating a payment solutions partnership. Under the agreement, the Bank would serve as a reseller for TROY Systems' entire eCheck SecureÂ product line and TROY would use the Bank as a sponsoring bank for its ACH processing operation.

