Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $39,388,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ingevity by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after acquiring an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ingevity by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 1,278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NGVT stock opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.21. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.