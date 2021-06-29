Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to Issue $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Ingredion has increased its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.