Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innospec worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,025,000 after purchasing an additional 235,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,432,000 after purchasing an additional 155,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,905,000 after purchasing an additional 137,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $118,410.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,613.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at $17,910,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.22 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.51.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.