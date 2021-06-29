Innovation Blockchain Payment Reaches Market Cap of $8.92 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded up 66% against the US dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $25,368.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00055939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.00685654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,731,882 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

