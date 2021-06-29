Insider Buying: Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Director Purchases 37,500 Shares of Stock

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Director Marco Ivan Baptista Roque purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 620,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,561.10.

Marco Ivan Baptista Roque also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Marco Ivan Baptista Roque bought 10,000 shares of Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,350.00.

MRL traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 587,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15. Cassiar Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.08.

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.