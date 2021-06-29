Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £98,150 ($128,233.60).

Jane Tufnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jane Tufnell purchased 3,785 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £4,920.50 ($6,428.66).

Shares of LON OIT opened at GBX 151.05 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.25. The firm has a market cap of £132.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.11. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 169 ($2.21).

