Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 221,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $6,454,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $443,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $23,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.