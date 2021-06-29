Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells 8,055 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $267,813.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60.

On Monday, June 7th, Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $686,610.60.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $2,557,561.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.58. 6,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,176. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

