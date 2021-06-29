Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $398.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.83 and a fifty-two week high of $397.42. The company has a market cap of $176.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.