Insider Selling: Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director Sells 8,763 Shares of Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XGN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 77,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.96. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XGN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exagen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

