Insider Selling: Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) COO Sells 33,222 Shares of Stock

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EXPR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,151,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,502,086. The stock has a market cap of $434.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26. Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Express by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 743,195 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.