Insider Selling: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Sells 115,954 Shares of Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,835. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 138,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

