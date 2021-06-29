Insider Selling: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 175,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,255.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ KE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $545.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

