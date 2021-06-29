Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $53.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,058. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insmed has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.27.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $5,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

