Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $53.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
Shares of INSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,058. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insmed has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $5,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
