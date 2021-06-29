Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,782 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $58,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,652,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after purchasing an additional 860,166 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289,765 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Insmed by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after acquiring an additional 984,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 848,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,882 shares in the last quarter.

INSM stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.78. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

