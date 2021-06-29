Insured Finance Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.35 million and $34,597.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00151632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00169216 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,495.36 or 1.00075321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,086,432 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.