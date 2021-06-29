Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,148,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,507 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Intel worth $137,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,568,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

