Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.94.

NTLA opened at $133.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.71. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $144.40.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

