Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA opened at $133.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.