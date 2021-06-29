Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares shot up 5.2% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $125.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics traded as high as $141.95 and last traded at $140.41. 72,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,652,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.43.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.35.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 983,997 shares of company stock valued at $110,336,872. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after buying an additional 662,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

