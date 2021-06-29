InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,977 ($65.02). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,829 ($63.09), with a volume of 297,531 shares changing hands.

IHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,116.67 ($53.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,019.78.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

