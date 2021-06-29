International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Paper by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in International Paper by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,554,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 174,256 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in International Paper by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 325,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

