Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Up 1,245.8% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, an increase of 1,245.8% from the May 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

