Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $196.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.05. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $115.98 and a 12 month high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

