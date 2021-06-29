IoTeX Market Cap Reaches $193.28 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 40% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $193.28 million and approximately $38.97 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00097191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00020038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00683550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

