Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 105,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.