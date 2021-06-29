IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.25.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $212.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

