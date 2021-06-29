IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV opened at $243.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

