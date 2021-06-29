iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.88.

IRTC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after buying an additional 212,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after buying an additional 161,457 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after buying an additional 190,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.43. 8,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.10. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

