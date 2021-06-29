iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,761 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. 313,873 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.