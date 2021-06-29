iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

