iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) is Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,647 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises about 3.5% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after acquiring an additional 480,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,813,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. 1,436,000 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.92.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

